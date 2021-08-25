Advertisement

LDH releases weekly update for school COVID cases

(Source: Associated Press)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases K-12 school reporting numbers for COVID cases, by parish, every Wednesday.

The data is from schools reporting numbers to LDH in each parish. Numbers are for positive cases in students and in faculty, staff, and volunteers.

Here are numbers for our central parishes between August 16 and August 22:

Parish# of schools reportingFaculty/Staff/VolunteerStudent
Rapides171987
Avoyelles1-4018
Grant1-4619
Vernon1-406

* Cases are defined as individuals reported to have positive SARS-CoV-2 molecular or antigen laboratory tests. Cases are self-reported by K12 schools currently enrolled in the school reporting system. “Cases Reported” displays cases entered into the school reporting system during the listed week (Monday-Sunday). Data for “Total Cases” beginning August 9, 2021. For all counts greater than 0 and less than 5, the data is suppressed and 1-4 is written in the cell.

