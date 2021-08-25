Nearing Laura’s anniversary, Cleco prepares for hurricane season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It has nearly been one year since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana on August 27.

The category four hurricane devastated parts of Louisiana, including Central Louisiana. Most residents lost power at some point during the storm, some lost power for weeks.

Cleco says that Laura caused over 140,000 of its customers to lose power. The damage was extensive with over 367 miles of power lines down, yet Cleco restored power to 99 percent of their customers within 15 days after the storm.

Now, Cleco communications strategist Fran Phoenix says the power company is better prepared for weather events this year.

“Preparations is making sure we have materials on hand, making sure we have transformers in our storerooms, making sure we have enough wire, making sure we have enough poles,” said Phoenix. “That’s part of our preparation process year-round. Again, we can’t start doing that and ordering materials in June when hurricane season kicks off, we do it year-round because we don’t know when we’re going to have a weather event.”

With a storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico that could potentially make its way to Louisiana, Phoenix shared some tips for Cenla residents during hurricane season.

“Customers should have storm kit, in that kit they should have flashlights, batteries, so you can get radio and news updates and have an evacuation plan,” said Phoenix.

She also stressed the importance of having a generator in case of a power outage.

“The time to test your generator is not when a storm is in the Gulf and approaching land, it’s now , it’s today,” she said.

