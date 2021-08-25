No Louisiana emergency virus plan expected for fall election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s secretary of state won’t seek to expand absentee-by-mail voting or increase the early voting period for the fall elections despite the latest COVID-19 surge.

The state has offered more ways for people to absentee vote in a half-dozen elections since the pandemic began and boosted early voting days for some elections.

However, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Wednesday he doesn’t intend to submit an emergency pandemic plan for the Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 elections. He said only a tiny percentage of voters used the last COVID-19 emergency rules to submit absentee ballots, and he added vaccines are now widely available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.