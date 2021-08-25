Advertisement

Raising Canes celebrates 25th anniversary at first store

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Raising Canes turned 25! To celebrate, they are giving back to the community where it all started in Baton Rouge.

Company CEO Todd Graves is donating millions of dollars in cities across the U.S., including a check for $25,000 to both the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Feeding Louisiana. That check was being presented at Raising Cane’s first restaurant, located near LSU’s campus on Highland Road at State Street.

Graves also made a special appearance to explain how the franchise has remained successful for so long.

“It’s the same thing I’ve done since we opened this restaurant 25 years ago,” Graves said. “We have one love. That’s our quality chicken finger meals. I have not changed that menu for 25 years. I believe in focusing on one thing and do it better than anybody else and that’s worked for Raising Canes all these years.”

