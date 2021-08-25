REPORT: LSU to open the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

#LSU & USC will meet to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, source tells @SINow.



One day after “The Alliance” announcement, the Pac-12’s historic football power finalizes a deal to play an SEC team on ESPN/ABC in Vegas. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 25, 2021

This will be the third time in school history that the Tigers have played the Trojans, the last coming in 1984 with the Tigers beating then No. 15 USC 23-3.

According to future schedules on LSUSports.net, the Tigers are also scheduled to play UCLA in 2024 as well.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.