Advertisement

REPORT: LSU to open the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas

The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on...
The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.(John Locher | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

This will be the third time in school history that the Tigers have played the Trojans, the last coming in 1984 with the Tigers beating then No. 15 USC 23-3.

According to future schedules on LSUSports.net, the Tigers are also scheduled to play UCLA in 2024 as well.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Robin Nicole Clark & Benjamin Clark IV
2 from Pineville arrested in child abuse case
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
OLPS school
OLPS briefly on lockdown; APD says area cleared
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations