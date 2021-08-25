Advertisement

Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy for students

Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy for students
Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy for students(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has announced its vaccination policy for students according to a statement from the university.

RELATED LINK:

Southern University requiring masks inside A.W. Mumford Stadium

According to the President of the Southern University System Ray L. Belton, students must show proof of vaccination or opt-out prior to registering for the Spring 2022 semester.

Employees must show proof of vaccination or opt-out as well.

Click here to see the full letter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Layssard and Jay’ilon Smith
Boyce Police: 3 suspects arrested following alleged beating
Cleco investigating power grid fire that happened Sunday afternoon.
Cleco power grid catches fire
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Brennan Flory, recently received the honor of United States...
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy receives national honor after saving woman from house fire
Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

Over the last few months, the Alexandria Fire and Police Department have each agreed upon a new...
City council approves pay increases for Alexandria Fire Department
Spirits Food and Friends in Alexandria, La.
TV Dinners: Spirits Food and Friends
TV Dinners: Spirits Food and Friends
Distance, virtual learning options in Rapides Parish
Distance, virtual learning options in Rapides Parish