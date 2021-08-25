Advertisement

Teacher/coach accused of making sexual advances toward student in November 2019

He was released on bond less than two hours after being booked on a charge of prohibited sexual conduct
TEACHER/COACH ARRESTED: Phillip Luke Hall, 29, of Many, is free on bond after having been...
TEACHER/COACH ARRESTED: Phillip Luke Hall, 29, of Many, is free on bond after having been booked the afternoon of Aug. 25, 2021, on a charge of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish educator is accused of making sexual advances toward a student almost two years ago.

Phillip Luke Hall, 29, of Many, is free on bond after having been arrested the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The Many High teacher was booked into Sabine Parish Detention Center at 12:46 p.m. on a charge of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. He was released on bond at 2:05 p.m., booking records show.

“A victim recently came forward and alleged that Hall made sexual advances to her at his home in November 2019,” Sabine sheriff’s Detective D.W. Seegers said.

Hall teaches special education and Algebra II. He also is the head track coach and an assistant football coach at Many High.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Robin Nicole Clark & Benjamin Clark IV
2 from Pineville arrested in child abuse case
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
OLPS school
OLPS briefly on lockdown; APD says area cleared
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

LDH releases weekly update for school COVID cases
Darren Boudreaux
Darren Boudreaux
Jaime Lucas
Jaime Lucas
Larry Cordaro
Larry Cordaro