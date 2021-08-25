Teacher/coach accused of making sexual advances toward student in November 2019

MANY, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish educator is accused of making sexual advances toward a student almost two years ago.

Phillip Luke Hall, 29, of Many, is free on bond after having been arrested the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The Many High teacher was booked into Sabine Parish Detention Center at 12:46 p.m. on a charge of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. He was released on bond at 2:05 p.m., booking records show.

“A victim recently came forward and alleged that Hall made sexual advances to her at his home in November 2019,” Sabine sheriff’s Detective D.W. Seegers said.

Hall teaches special education and Algebra II. He also is the head track coach and an assistant football coach at Many High.

