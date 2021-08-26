Advertisement

1928 Grant Parish log cabin is getting a renovation

Built in 1928, the craftsmanship is what has kept it standing all these years.
Built in 1928, the craftsmanship is what has kept it standing all these years.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Lainie Walker is a Cenla resident who is remodeling a nearly 100-year-old log cabin.

“I was leaving a customer’s house after cleaning a chimney and saw this cabin out of the corner of my eye and thought that’s a real log cabin, I’d like to know who owns that and see if I can buy it,” said Walker.

The cabin was built in 1928 and features a unique building technique not seen often anymore.

“The logs were hand-hewn and they were actually cut down by the guy who built it, and the notches were cut with hand tools and then he put it together himself,” said Walker. “I really would like to honor the legacy of the craftsman who built it.”

Walker plans on taking the cabin apart log by log, salvaging what she can, and rebuilding it on her property in Pineville. She knows it is a hefty task, but says she is up for the challenge.

“With a little ingenuity it’s all possible, but I’m actually going to need a lot of help,” said Walker.

Walker and her friends are planning on moving much of the cabin on August 28 and 29. She welcomes anyone who is willing to help.

Lainie Walker can be reached by text at (318) 625-5636.

