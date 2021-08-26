Cleco encourages customers to prepare for Tropical Depression Nine

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - Cleco is closely monitoring Tropical Depression Nine which is predicted to enter the northern or western Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm or hurricane late this weekend or early next week.

“Cleco is closely monitoring this storm,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “While the exact path of this storm has not yet been determined, Cleco crews are on alert and equipment secured. We are ready to respond, and we ask our customers to prepare, as well.”

Cleco encourages customers to:

Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlights, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Develop an evacuation plan in case you have to evacuate.

Have a battery-powered radio to receive updates from the media.

Review your insurance policies.

Take pictures or video of the inside and outside areas of your home or business for potential insurance needs.

Plan ahead for medical or special needs, including your pets.

Make provisions for a generator, if needed, and test the generator to ensure it works.

Remember to call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.

For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit cleco.com and follow us on Facebook @ClecoPower.

