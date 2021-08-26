Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing the Pickering Red Devils

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The 2021 season will give the Pickering Red Devils a fresh start, mainly because of the man who will be wearing the headset on Friday nights.

“It’s exciting,” Jared Underwood, Pickering’s new head football coach, said. “We are coming along, not trying to change up too much. [The] offense is going to be a little bit different, [and] the defense is going to be kind of the same.”

Underwood took over as the head coach after Ryan Russo (Pickering’s former head football coach) stepped down.

“We’re bonding very well,” Marlon Freeney, Pickering’s quarterback, said. “I like him, he’s good. We’re executing with him and going forward.”

Underwood’s ability to earn the trust of key players like Freeney could help the program progress faster.

In 2020, Freeney threw for 1,400 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns.

“The kids have locked in and grasped everything we’ve put in this summer,” Underwood said. “They are ready to play.”

Pickering will get that chance on Sept. 3 against Grand Lake.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.