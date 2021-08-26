FOOTBALL: A look at the jamboree schedule for Central Louisiana schools

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season is a week away and fans can see their teams in action for the first time at their jamboree games.

Below is a list of the jamboree schedule of all the Central Louisiana schools playing this Friday, August 27.

ALLEN PARISH JAMBOREE

Oakdale High School

Oakdale vs. Oberlin & Kinder – 7PM

AVOYELLES PARISH JAMBOREE

Marksville High School

Avoyelles vs Marksville -- 6PM

Bunkie vs Avoyelles -- Following game 1

Bunkie vs Marksville -- Following game 2

CENLA JAMBOREE

Many High School

Pineville vs Many -- 7PM

GLENBROOK JAMBOREE

Glenbrook School

Glenbrook vs St. Mary’s -- 7PM

ROSEPINE JAMBOREE

Rosepine High School

Rosepine vs Pickering -- 7PM

Below is a list of the jamboree games being played on Saturday, August 28.

VIDALIA JAMBOREE

Vidalia High School

General Trass vs Block -- 6PM

General Trass vs Ferriday -- Following game 1

Vidalia vs Block -- Following game 2

Vidalia vs Ferriday -- Following game 3

KALB will begin our 5th Quarter show starting next Friday, September 3 following Nightside at 10 p.m. We will highlight all of our local teams, bringing you score updates and the best highlights throughout the season. Be sure to follow us on our social media pages for the latest up-to-date information.

