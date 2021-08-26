FOOTBALL: A look at the jamboree schedule for Central Louisiana schools
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season is a week away and fans can see their teams in action for the first time at their jamboree games.
Below is a list of the jamboree schedule of all the Central Louisiana schools playing this Friday, August 27.
ALLEN PARISH JAMBOREE
- Oakdale High School
- Oakdale vs. Oberlin & Kinder – 7PM
AVOYELLES PARISH JAMBOREE
- Marksville High School
- Avoyelles vs Marksville -- 6PM
- Bunkie vs Avoyelles -- Following game 1
- Bunkie vs Marksville -- Following game 2
CENLA JAMBOREE
- Many High School
- Pineville vs Many -- 7PM
GLENBROOK JAMBOREE
- Glenbrook School
- Glenbrook vs St. Mary’s -- 7PM
ROSEPINE JAMBOREE
- Rosepine High School
- Rosepine vs Pickering -- 7PM
- Below is a list of the jamboree games being played on Saturday, August 28.
VIDALIA JAMBOREE
- Vidalia High School
- General Trass vs Block -- 6PM
- General Trass vs Ferriday -- Following game 1
- Vidalia vs Block -- Following game 2
- Vidalia vs Ferriday -- Following game 3
