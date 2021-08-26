Advertisement

FOOTBALL: A look at the jamboree schedule for Central Louisiana schools

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season is a week away and fans can see their teams in action for the first time at their jamboree games.

Below is a list of the jamboree schedule of all the Central Louisiana schools playing this Friday, August 27.

ALLEN PARISH JAMBOREE

  • Oakdale High School
  • Oakdale vs. Oberlin & Kinder – 7PM

AVOYELLES PARISH JAMBOREE

  • Marksville High School
  • Avoyelles vs Marksville -- 6PM
  • Bunkie vs Avoyelles -- Following game 1
  • Bunkie vs Marksville -- Following game 2

CENLA JAMBOREE

  • Many High School
  • Pineville vs Many -- 7PM

GLENBROOK JAMBOREE

  • Glenbrook School
  • Glenbrook vs St. Mary’s -- 7PM

ROSEPINE JAMBOREE

  • Rosepine High School
  • Rosepine vs Pickering -- 7PM
  • Below is a list of the jamboree games being played on Saturday, August 28.

VIDALIA JAMBOREE

  • Vidalia High School
  • General Trass vs Block -- 6PM
  • General Trass vs Ferriday -- Following game 1
  • Vidalia vs Block -- Following game 2
  • Vidalia vs Ferriday -- Following game 3

KALB will begin our 5th Quarter show starting next Friday, September 3 following Nightside at 10 p.m. We will highlight all of our local teams, bringing you score updates and the best highlights throughout the season. Be sure to follow us on our social media pages for the latest up-to-date information.

