Mayor Hall signs contract with Alexandria Fire Fighters Association

The following was released by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Mayor Jeff Hall and representatives of the City of Alexandria Local 540 Fire Fighters Association Union formally signed the contract between the City and the union during a ceremony at Fire Station No. 5 on Thursday, August 26.

“I’m extremely proud to be here today with these firefighters to get them the increases in pay and benefits they deserve,” Hall said. “This is the first increase in base pay for firefighters since 2008. I want to commend union president Shane Saizan and everyone who was involved in this process. Everyone worked very hard and worked together to make this a reality. Good things happen when people are willing to work together, and this agreement reflects that. This is a great day for the men and women of the Alexandria Fire Department and for our community.”

City of Alexandria Local 540 Fire Fighters Association Union President Shane Saizan added, “This is the first step in us getting great firefighters and retaining the ones we have. I want to thank the Mayor, his staff and the City Council for making this happen as well as Commissioner Daryl Terry and Chief Larry King for being so supportive through this process. I’m glad we could sit down and make the Alexandria Fire Department better for the men and women who are here. This is a great day!”

Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King said the new agreement will have a positive impact on his department.

“This is significant to the men and women of our department. Our firefighters come to work every day to protect the citizens and visitors to this city. This contract signing and pay increase makes them feel appreciated for the job they carry out every day,” King said. “From the beginning, the Mayor has said he believed firefighters work very hard protecting our community and deserve a pay raise that the city can afford. Thank you, Mayor Hall, for believing in the Alexandria Fire Department.”

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.