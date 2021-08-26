Advertisement

Rapides Regional CEO named chair of LHA Board

Jason E. Cobb
Jason E. Cobb(Rapides Regional Medical Center)
By Rapides Regional Medical Center
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Rapides Regional) - Rapides Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer, Jason E. Cobb, FACHE, has been named Chair of the Louisiana Hospital Association (LHA) Board of Trustees for 2021-22.

LHA made the announcement during a virtual membership meeting on July 29. Cobb received the gavel from Phyllis L. Peoples, president and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System in Houma.

Cobb has more than 28 years of experience in healthcare and has spent 23 of those years in Louisiana. He joined Rapides Regional Medical Center in 2013. Prior to joining RRMC, Cobb held positions as CEO of Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington; chief operating officer at West Houston Medical Center in Houston; vice president of operations at Tulane University Hospital and Clinic in New Orleans; and vice president and administrator at Willis-Knighton Health System and Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital in Shreveport.

Throughout his career, Cobb has participated in many organizations to support business, healthcare and the community. He is current chair of Louisiana Central and a member of the LSUA Foundation Board, Louisiana College Board of Visitors, Alexandria Business Foundation and Louisiana Workforce Investment Council.

He has served as chair of the Chamber of Commerce, the American Heart Association and the LHA Research and Education Foundation. He holds a Master of Health Administration from Washington University School of Medicine, a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas. He also completed four programs on “Strategy” at Harvard University. In addition, Cobb is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has been a member since 1994.

