Advertisement

Spicy or sweet? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew available soon

Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.
Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.(PepsiCo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mountain Dew is getting ready to bring the heat with a new limited-time-only flavor – Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot.

The brand teamed up with Cheetos to pair the taste of Flamin’ Hot with the sweet, citrus dew to create a new spicy goodness.

“This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW,” said Matt Neilsten, senior director of marketing.

The new soda comes in a fiery red can to match the Flamin’ Hot brand.

It will be available at the end of August, but only on Mountain Dew’s virtual store while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Left to Right: Robin Nicole Clark & Benjamin Clark IV
2 from Pineville arrested in child abuse case
TEACHER/COACH ARRESTED: Phillip Luke Hall, 29, of Many, is free on bond after having been...
Teacher/coach accused of making sexual advances toward student in November 2019
Cedric Chatman
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man killed in backyard while barbecuing
WAFB file photo Baker High School in Baker, La.
Freshman football player at Baker High School dies; students will learn virtually until after Labor Day

Latest News

A baby born on an Afghanistan evacuation flight has been named "Reach" after the aircraft's...
Baby born on Afghan evacuation flight named after plane
Crowds put Kabul airport security at risk, reporter says
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US official: Islamic State group believed to be behind Kabul airport attacks; at least 13 killed, Russia says
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits end Labor Day
Smoke from an explosion is seen at Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday.
RAW: Smoke from attack seen at Kabul airport