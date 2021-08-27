Alexandria man convicted of 1st-degree rape

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was found guilty of first-degree rape by a Rapides Parish Jury on Friday, August 27.

Ryan Jimmerson, 29, was accused of raping a nine-year-old child between the timeframe of January 2017 and December 2017. He was arrested after a multi-agency investigation by Louisiana State Police and Alexandria police.

Arguments began Thursday, and Jimmerson took the stand on Friday. The jury deliberated for a little over an hour before handing down that verdict.

A conviction of first-degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Brian Cespiva and Johnny Giordano. Jimmerson was represented by Phillip Robinson and Chad Guillot. The case was heard before Judge Chris Hazel.

Sentencing is set for October 14.

