Campti man dies in single-vehicle crash

State Police are investigating a Natchitoches Parish crash
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (LSP) - State police are investigating after a Campti man died in a crash on Hwy 9 on August 27 around 3 a.m.

James McWhorter, 31, of Campti, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150, northbound on Hwy 9, when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck multiple trees. McWhorter’s vehicle became engulfed in flames.

McWhorter, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 38 deaths.

