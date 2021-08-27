Cenla prepares for Hurricane Ida

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One year ago, Hurricane Laura blew through Louisiana. With that in mind, many aren’t taking any chances again, especially with Hurricane Ida on the way.

“Pretty devastating for Louisiana to go through yet another hurricane, after what some of the other cities going through in the last one,” said Kayden Serie, a local Walmart shopper stocking up for the storm.

Staff at local grocery stores have been keeping the carts moving while people stock up on essentials to wait out the hurricane. Gas stations are visited by people filling their vehicles along with other gas containers for generators.

“Well, we’re getting gas and trying to fill up and trying to get it early. We’re gassing up and have a camper prepared and everything. I just hope and pray for the best for our town and city. Prayers for everybody,” said one man filling up his truck with gasoline.

Some shared their tips on how to best prepare for the storm.

“Fill the truck up. Fill the gas cans up. Be prepared. You don’t know what the storm will bring,” said one gas station goer.

“Get you plenty of water and get you a generator and plenty of gas,” said another.

“Go to the store. Get some groceries. Stock up on your gas for your generators. Tie-down anything loose in your yard. We don’t know how bad it’s going to get. Go around your yard looking for loose things around your yard.”

The common theme was to be prepared. It is still uncertain what hurricane Ida will bring to Central Louisiana but it’s important to stock up on essential items like water, non-perishable food, batteries for flashlights, and medication.

