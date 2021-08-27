Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Avoyelles Mustangs

The Avoyelles Mustangs are more motivated this year after losing in the second round of the...
The Avoyelles Mustangs are more motivated this year after losing in the second round of the playoffs a year ago.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - With only a week to go until the start of the high school football season, the Avoyelles Mustangs are ready to prove that they are once again one of the best teams in Class 2A.

The team is more motivated than ever this year, after their season ended in the second round of the playoffs a year ago to the eventual Class 2A runner-up.

“I would say last year was probably the biggest disappointment I’ve ever had coaching,” said head coach Andy Boone. “It was that good of a team.”

2021 has the potential to be even better for the Mustangs. They return the driving force of the offense in running back Carlos Bazert who ran for 1,148 yards and 18 touchdowns. Keep in mind, he was only a sophomore last year.

“I expect to try to get 2,000 yards this year,” said Bazert. “I also want to try to get at least 20 touchdowns.”

For Bazert, it helps when he gets to run behind offensive lineman Terry Augustine, who’s considered one of the most intimidating players in Central Louisiana. Augustine anchors down an offense that in total rushed for 3,220 yards and 33 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry in 2020.

“Terry is somebody that you can hide behind and somebody that can push the pile when you’re stuck,” said Bazert.

When previewing Avoyelles, it’s easier to focus on the offense, but coach Boone is making sure his defense doesn’t get slept on. Coach Boone said this year’s defense has the chance to be the best he’s coached in 13 years.

“Those teams that come in thinking our defense is going to be a pushover, I think we’re going to be able to lean on our defense this year,” said Boone.

One of the defensive players coach Boone is excited to see grow this season is senior linebacker Corian Heath. Coach Boone said Heath has put in the work and is ready to explode on the scene.

“You can expect plenty of people getting hurt on the opposite side of the field from us,” said Heath. “They will get trampled.”

Physicality will certainly be the name of the game for Avoyelles this year. The Mustangs open up their season at home on September 3 against Rayne.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Baxley
Family of man killed in movie theater parking lot still searching for answers
TEACHER/COACH ARRESTED: Phillip Luke Hall, 29, of Many, is free on bond after having been...
Teacher/coach accused of making sexual advances toward student in November 2019
Cedric Chatman
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man killed in backyard while barbecuing
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Storm Blog: Cenla’s Ida Preperations/Closures

Latest News

The Saints game against the Cardinals on Saturday will now take place at 12 p.m.
Saints-Cardinals game moved to noon Saturday ahead of Ida impacts
Jameis Winston
Saints name Jameis Winston as starting quarterback
The 11 inductees consisted of six former athletes, one coach, three journalists, and one referee.
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 11 new members
11 inductees for 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class