Countdown to Kickoff: Avoyelles Mustangs

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - With only a week to go until the start of the high school football season, the Avoyelles Mustangs are ready to prove that they are once again one of the best teams in Class 2A.

The team is more motivated than ever this year, after their season ended in the second round of the playoffs a year ago to the eventual Class 2A runner-up.

“I would say last year was probably the biggest disappointment I’ve ever had coaching,” said head coach Andy Boone. “It was that good of a team.”

2021 has the potential to be even better for the Mustangs. They return the driving force of the offense in running back Carlos Bazert who ran for 1,148 yards and 18 touchdowns. Keep in mind, he was only a sophomore last year.

“I expect to try to get 2,000 yards this year,” said Bazert. “I also want to try to get at least 20 touchdowns.”

For Bazert, it helps when he gets to run behind offensive lineman Terry Augustine, who’s considered one of the most intimidating players in Central Louisiana. Augustine anchors down an offense that in total rushed for 3,220 yards and 33 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry in 2020.

“Terry is somebody that you can hide behind and somebody that can push the pile when you’re stuck,” said Bazert.

When previewing Avoyelles, it’s easier to focus on the offense, but coach Boone is making sure his defense doesn’t get slept on. Coach Boone said this year’s defense has the chance to be the best he’s coached in 13 years.

“Those teams that come in thinking our defense is going to be a pushover, I think we’re going to be able to lean on our defense this year,” said Boone.

One of the defensive players coach Boone is excited to see grow this season is senior linebacker Corian Heath. Coach Boone said Heath has put in the work and is ready to explode on the scene.

“You can expect plenty of people getting hurt on the opposite side of the field from us,” said Heath. “They will get trampled.”

Physicality will certainly be the name of the game for Avoyelles this year. The Mustangs open up their season at home on September 3 against Rayne.

