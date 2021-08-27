Advertisement

How to safely use a generator during hurricane season

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana residents prepare for Tropical Storm Ida, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is encouraging all families to keep safety in mind when utilizing portable generators.

Generator Safety Tips
Generator Safety Tips(Louisiana Department of Health)

“You often hear the phrase ‘Get A Game Plan’ when we’re talking about preparing for tropical weather systems threatening our state, but that game plan has got to include best practices for safe generator use,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning. That’s why it’s also imperative to have a carbon monoxide detector for your home, especially if you plan on using a generator.

The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives:

  • Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds
  • Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents
  • Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
  • Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
  • Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
  • Do not use in rain or wet conditions
  • Have a fire extinguisher nearby
  • Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
Suspect sought for burglary at Cougar Stop in Creola

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Hurricane Ida: Cleco crews move to south Louisiana to help with restoration efforts
The mega shelter south of LSUA is open as a critical needs transportation shelter for evacuees...
Mega shelter in Alexandria open as ‘critical needs transportation shelter,’ COVID testing available for evacuees
Interview: Storm chaser discusses being in the eye of Ida
Audio: Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby discusses eye of Ida