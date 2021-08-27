Hurricane Ida’s preliminary effects for Central Louisiana

(KALB) - This is a “first forecast” issued in a parish-by-parish format with an important caveat: it will likely change as the track, strength, size, and shape of Ida changes.

ALLEN: Wind gusts may reach 50-55 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 2-5 inches. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.

AVOYELLES: Wind gusts of 60-65 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 3-6 inches. Low risk of a tornado.

BEAUREGARD: Wind gusts to 45 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday two inches or less. Little, or no, tornado risk.

CATAHOULA/CONCORDIA: Wind gusts may reach 50-60 mph., Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday of 5-8 inches possible.

EVANGELINE: Wind gusts to 60-65 mph. Peak rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday of 3-6 inches. Little, if any, tornado risk.

GRANT: Wind gusts to 45 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday of 2-5 inches. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.

LASALLE: Wind gusts to 50 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 3-5 inches. Little, if any tornado risk.

NATCHITOCHES: Wind gusts to 45 mph possible. Peak rainfall of two inches or less Sunday through Monday. Little, if any risk of a tornado.

RAPIDES: Wind gusts to 55 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 2-5 inches. Little, if any, tornado risk.

SABINE: Wind gusts to 40 mph. Peak rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday of two inches or less. Little, if any, tornado risk.

ST. LANDRY: Wind gusts may reach 75 mph. Peak rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday 5-8 inches. Low tornado risk.

VERNON: Wind gusts to 40 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday two inches or less. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.