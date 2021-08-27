Advertisement

Hurricane Ida’s preliminary effects for Central Louisiana

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans.(NOAA via AP)
By Tom Konvicka
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - This is a “first forecast” issued in a parish-by-parish format with an important caveat: it will likely change as the track, strength, size, and shape of Ida changes.

  • ALLEN: Wind gusts may reach 50-55 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 2-5 inches. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.
  • AVOYELLES: Wind gusts of 60-65 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 3-6 inches. Low risk of a tornado.
  • BEAUREGARD: Wind gusts to 45 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday two inches or less. Little, or no, tornado risk.
  • CATAHOULA/CONCORDIA: Wind gusts may reach 50-60 mph., Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday of 5-8 inches possible.
  • EVANGELINE: Wind gusts to 60-65 mph. Peak rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday of 3-6 inches. Little, if any, tornado risk.
  • GRANT: Wind gusts to 45 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday of 2-5 inches. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.
  • LASALLE: Wind gusts to 50 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 3-5 inches. Little, if any tornado risk.
  • NATCHITOCHES: Wind gusts to 45 mph possible. Peak rainfall of two inches or less Sunday through Monday. Little, if any risk of a tornado.
  • RAPIDES: Wind gusts to 55 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 2-5 inches. Little, if any, tornado risk.
  • SABINE: Wind gusts to 40 mph. Peak rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday of two inches or less. Little, if any, tornado risk.
  • ST. LANDRY: Wind gusts may reach 75 mph. Peak rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday 5-8 inches. Low tornado risk.
  • VERNON: Wind gusts to 40 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday two inches or less. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.
  • WINN: Wind gusts of 40 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday of 2-4 inches. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Baxley
Family of man killed in movie theater parking lot still searching for answers
TEACHER/COACH ARRESTED: Phillip Luke Hall, 29, of Many, is free on bond after having been...
Teacher/coach accused of making sexual advances toward student in November 2019
Cedric Chatman
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man killed in backyard while barbecuing
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Storm Blog: Cenla’s Ida Preperations/Closures

Latest News

Cenla prepares for Hurricane Ida
Cenla prepares for Hurricane Ida
Ryan Jimmerson
Alexandria man convicted of 1st-degree rape
Storm Blog: Cenla’s Ida Preperations/Closures