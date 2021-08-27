Hurricane Ida’s preliminary effects for Central Louisiana
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - This is a “first forecast” issued in a parish-by-parish format with an important caveat: it will likely change as the track, strength, size, and shape of Ida changes.
- ALLEN: Wind gusts may reach 50-55 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 2-5 inches. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.
- AVOYELLES: Wind gusts of 60-65 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 3-6 inches. Low risk of a tornado.
- BEAUREGARD: Wind gusts to 45 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday two inches or less. Little, or no, tornado risk.
- CATAHOULA/CONCORDIA: Wind gusts may reach 50-60 mph., Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday of 5-8 inches possible.
- EVANGELINE: Wind gusts to 60-65 mph. Peak rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday of 3-6 inches. Little, if any, tornado risk.
- GRANT: Wind gusts to 45 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday of 2-5 inches. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.
- LASALLE: Wind gusts to 50 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 3-5 inches. Little, if any tornado risk.
- NATCHITOCHES: Wind gusts to 45 mph possible. Peak rainfall of two inches or less Sunday through Monday. Little, if any risk of a tornado.
- RAPIDES: Wind gusts to 55 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday 2-5 inches. Little, if any, tornado risk.
- SABINE: Wind gusts to 40 mph. Peak rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday of two inches or less. Little, if any, tornado risk.
- ST. LANDRY: Wind gusts may reach 75 mph. Peak rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday 5-8 inches. Low tornado risk.
- VERNON: Wind gusts to 40 mph possible. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday two inches or less. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.
- WINN: Wind gusts of 40 mph. Peak rainfall Sunday through Monday of 2-4 inches. Little, if any, risk of a tornado.
