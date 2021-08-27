Advertisement

Ida expected to be a Category 4 at landfall

Hurricane Ida Cat 4
Hurricane Ida Cat 4(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ida is now expected to be a major category 4 hurricane as it impacts the Louisiana coast Sunday night. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows winds will strengthen to 120 MPH and the center will cross the coast in southwest Terrebonne Parish.

Keep up with the latest updates on KALB’s social media pages and at the First Alert Storm Center.

Storm Blog: Cenla’s Ida Preperations/Closures

