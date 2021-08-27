Ida expected to be a Category 4 at landfall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ida is now expected to be a major category 4 hurricane as it impacts the Louisiana coast Sunday night. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows winds will strengthen to 120 MPH and the center will cross the coast in southwest Terrebonne Parish.

