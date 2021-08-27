Advertisement

Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 11 new members

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, August 26, 11 people walked out of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame celebrating some of the biggest moments of their careers. The 11 inductees consisted of six former athletes, one coach, three journalists, and one referee.

Marques Colston, a former NFL wide receiver, was one of the inductees. Colston played ten seasons with the Saints before retiring in 2015.

“For the body of work I put together to be recognized, these no better feeling than that,” Colston said.

Also, Glenn Dorsey, a former defensive lineman and wrecking ball for the LSU Tigers will go into the Hall of Fame. Dorsey was a member of LSU’s 2007 national championship team.

“It’s still near and dear to my heart,” Dorsey said while talking about winning the National Championship in 2007. “It’s one of those things if you could live something twice, that’s one of them.”

Pat Henry is another LSU Tiger who will go into the Hall of Fame. The Legendary Track and Field coach claimed 36 NCAA men’s and women’s titles (27 at LSU).

See the full list here:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Larry Baxley
Family of man killed in movie theater parking lot still searching for answers
TEACHER/COACH ARRESTED: Phillip Luke Hall, 29, of Many, is free on bond after having been...
Teacher/coach accused of making sexual advances toward student in November 2019
Cedric Chatman
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man killed in backyard while barbecuing
Left to Right: Robin Nicole Clark & Benjamin Clark IV
2 from Pineville arrested in child abuse case

Latest News

11 inductees for 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class
The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on...
LSU to open the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas
KALB
FOOTBALL: A look at the jamboree schedule for Central Louisiana schools
Jared Underwood and the Pickering Red Devils are ready for their first season together.
Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing the Pickering Red Devils