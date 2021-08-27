Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 11 new members

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, August 26, 11 people walked out of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame celebrating some of the biggest moments of their careers. The 11 inductees consisted of six former athletes, one coach, three journalists, and one referee.

Marques Colston, a former NFL wide receiver, was one of the inductees. Colston played ten seasons with the Saints before retiring in 2015.

“For the body of work I put together to be recognized, these no better feeling than that,” Colston said.

Also, Glenn Dorsey, a former defensive lineman and wrecking ball for the LSU Tigers will go into the Hall of Fame. Dorsey was a member of LSU’s 2007 national championship team.

“It’s still near and dear to my heart,” Dorsey said while talking about winning the National Championship in 2007. “It’s one of those things if you could live something twice, that’s one of them.”

Pat Henry is another LSU Tiger who will go into the Hall of Fame. The Legendary Track and Field coach claimed 36 NCAA men’s and women’s titles (27 at LSU).

