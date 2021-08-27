Advertisement

One year after Laura, Louisiana in the path of another major hurricane

Ida forecast to become category three storm on Katrina anniversary
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On August 27, 2020 Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron parish as a category four storm- the strongest on record for the state of Louisiana. Now one year after the anniversary of the historic storm the First Alert Storm Team is tracking the likelihood of another major hurricane that will make landfall on or shortly after the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

As of Friday morning Tropical Storm Ida is located in the Caribbean Sea, but is forecast to track into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Extremely warm sea-surface temperatures as well as low wind shear are expected to give Ida prime conditions for rapid intensification. Ida is forecast to become a hurricane by Saturday, and is forecast to make landfall on the Louisiana coastline late Sunday night or early Monday as at least a category three storm.

Ida is forecast to become a hurricane this weekend.
Ida is forecast to become a hurricane this weekend.(KALB)

As of the Friday morning forecast, central Louisiana is expected to remain on the west side of the hurricane, which means impacts will be lesser. Tropical storm-force wind gusts are likely as early as Sunday night in central Louisiana, and are expected to continue through the daytime hours Monday before coming to an end Monday night. Hurricane-force wind gusts in the 75-85 mph range are not out of the question for parishes closer to the eyewall, such as Evangeline, St. Landry, and possibly southern Avoyelles.

Rainfall amounts are forecast to peak over southeast Louisiana, with flooding a real possibility for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas. Rainfall amounts in central Louisiana are currently expected to remain between 2-6″.

It’s important to note that these forecast details will change with any changes in the track location or intensity. Central Louisiana residents should be prepared for tropical storm conditions and the possibility of some power outages.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect on the Louisiana coastline.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect on the Louisiana coastline.(KALB)

