Advertisement

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.

He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking’s parents also must pay $14,500 to their son’s attorney.

After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.

“Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” his dad said in an email.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Baxley
Family of man killed in movie theater parking lot still searching for answers
TEACHER/COACH ARRESTED: Phillip Luke Hall, 29, of Many, is free on bond after having been...
Teacher/coach accused of making sexual advances toward student in November 2019
Cedric Chatman
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man killed in backyard while barbecuing
Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency due to Tropical Storm Ida
Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency due to Tropical Storm Ida
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station