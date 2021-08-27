Advertisement

State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Vernon Parish

By LSP
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - State Polie are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on August 26 around 11 p.m. on Hwy 3226.

Jonathon D. Harms, 38, of Longville was driving east on Hwy 3226 on a 2013 Harley Davison motorcycle, when he traveled off the roadway and overturned. Hams was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains an ongoing investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

