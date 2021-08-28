Advertisement

Alexandria mega shelter open for medical, special needs evacuees

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana, the mega-shelter is housing evacuees with certain medical and special needs.

Doctor David Holcombe with the Region 6 Office of Public Health says the mega-shelter is being used as a critical transportation shelter for anyone with medical or special needs at this time. He says they’re expecting to see an increase in evacuees over the next few days as the state waits to see the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Evacuees can call 318-767-6200 for triage to find out if they meet the needed criteria.

We will continue to provide updates on the status of the mega-shelter.

