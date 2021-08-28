Advertisement

Hall of Famer inductees go bowling at Four Seasons

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, August 27, the 2021 Class of Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees made their way to Alexandria, stopping by the Four Seasons Bowling Alley.

Friday marked day two of the Hall of Fame events, while day one started Thursday evening during a press conference.

“They planned a really fun weekend for us,” Courtney Blades Rogers, a former softball pitcher for Nicholls and 2021 inductee, said. “We are busy for sure, [but] so far, so good.”

