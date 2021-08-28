Jamboree scores across Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The start of the high school football season is just a week away, and on Friday night, many local schools kicked off their season with their jamboree games.

Below is a list of the final scores from the jamborees across Central Louisiana.

ALLEN PARISH JAMBOREE Oakdale 7, Oberlin 0 Kinder13, Oberlin 0

AVOYELLES JAMBOREE: Marksville 8, Avoyelles 8 Avoyelles 30, Bunkie 0 Marksville 16, Bunkie 0

BAYOU JAMBOREE: Jena 0, Oak Grove 0

CENLA JAMBOREE Many 26, Pineville 0

HOLY SAVIOR MENARD JAMBOREE: Glenbrook 14, Montgomery 0 Menard 7, Glenbrook 0

ROSEPINE JAMBOREE: Rosepine 41, Pickering 6

TIOGA JAMBOREE: Tioga 21, Grant 6



KALB will begin our 5th Quarter show starting next Friday, September 3 following Nightside at 10 p.m. We will highlight all of our local teams, bringing you score updates and the best highlights throughout the season. Be sure to follow us on our social media pages for the latest up-to-date information.

