PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana College has moved up their football game an hour on Saturday, August 28 to 4 p.m. due to impending threats of Hurricane Ida.

The Wildcats were originally scheduled to play North American University at 5 p.m.

Kickoff will now be at 4 p.m. at Wildcat Field.

