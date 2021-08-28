Leesville man killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La (LSP) - State police are investigating after a Leesville man died in a crash on Hwy 1211 on August 27 after 4 p.m.

Jason Davis, 40, of Leesville, was driving a 2013 F-250 southbound on Hwy 1211 when the vehicle traveled off the road and struck multiple trees.

Davis, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 37 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths.

