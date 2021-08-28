Rapides Parish Coliseum opening up as shelter for St. Mary Parish residents
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Coliseum is opening up as a point shelter for residents from St. Mary Parish as Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana.
The Coliseum will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, and will be available for only St. Mary Parish residents with transportation.
Currently, the Coliseum is only being used as a shelter under parish to parish contracts. It is only open as a shelter for those from St. Mary Parish.
