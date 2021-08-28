Advertisement

Rapides Parish Coliseum opening up as shelter for St. Mary Parish residents

SOURCE: KALB
SOURCE: KALB(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Coliseum is opening up as a point shelter for residents from St. Mary Parish as Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana.

The Coliseum will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, and will be available for only St. Mary Parish residents with transportation.

Currently, the Coliseum is only being used as a shelter under parish to parish contracts. It is only open as a shelter for those from St. Mary Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Blog: Cenla’s Ida Preparations/Closures
Hurricane Ida Friday Night Track
One year after Laura, Louisiana in the path of another major hurricane
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Hurricane Ida’s preliminary effects for Central Louisiana
Ryan Jimmerson
Alexandria man convicted of 1st-degree rape
Ida Cat 4
Ida expected to be a Category 4 at landfall

Latest News

Storm Blog: Cenla’s Ida Preparations/Closures
Before severe weather strikes, Cleco wants to make sure everyone in Central Louisiana is...
Cleco secures additional resources and specialized equipment in preparation for Hurricane Ida
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned residents Saturday that they should evacuate before...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell warns residents ‘now is the time’ to evacuate, or prepare to hunker down for Hurricane Ida
State Police are investigating after a Leesville man died in a crash.
Leesville man killed in Vernon Parish crash