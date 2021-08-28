Rapides Parish Coliseum opening up as shelter for St. Mary Parish residents

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Coliseum is opening up as a point shelter for residents from St. Mary Parish as Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana.

If you’re a St. Mary Parish resident, you can find a point shelter at the Rapides Coliseum, 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria. The shelter will open at 6:00 PM today and will be available for parish residents with transportation. Please get to safety as soon as possible. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 28, 2021

The Coliseum will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, and will be available for only St. Mary Parish residents with transportation.

Currently, the Coliseum is only being used as a shelter under parish to parish contracts. It is only open as a shelter for those from St. Mary Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.