9-year-old shares birthday party with Family Justice Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For birthdays, many kids will ask for a new toy or to go to the movies with their friends. However, nine-year-old Dominik Glorioso spends his birthday parties giving back to the community.

For the last five years, Dominik has used his birthday party as a fundraiser to help the Family Justice Center in Pineville, an organization that helps victims who come from abusive situations.

He began collecting donations when he was just five years old, and as Dominik is about to celebrate his 10th birthday, he has already raised over $10,000.

“It makes me really happy, and it personally feels good to help people,” said Dominik. “I just want to give back.”

Members of the Family Justice Center showed up at Dominik’s party to help him celebrate.

“He’s one of a kind,” said Carly Long, the Executive Director of the Family Justice Center. “Hats off to his mom who teaches him that giving back is what life is all about and using his story to witness and benefit others.”

To donate to Dominik’s birthday cause, you can call Jessica Glorioso at (318)-880-5461.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.