Louisiana College’s comeback falls short against North American

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats fall to the North American Stallions 42-41 after clawing their way back into the game.

Wildcats found themselves trailing 34-14 at the end of the first half, but after an explosive third quarter, Wildcats took a 38-34 lead.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats led 41-34 until Andrew Ortiz connected to Joshua Neal for the Stallions, bringing them within one point. North American decided to go for the two-point conversion, and after a successful attempt, the Stallions to a 42-41 lead.

Louisiana College was not able to score another point as North American took home a narrow victory.

