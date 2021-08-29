Rapides Regional announces weather-related closures
This information was provided by Rapides Regional Medical Center.
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Rapides Regional Medical Center, in anticipation of inclement weather, announces the closure of several services for Monday, August 30.
Closures, or delayed services, are listed below.
- Rapides Outpatient Center
- Rapides Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab
- HP Long Clinics - medical clinic closed Monday; urgent care clinic will open at noon
- Rapides Women’s and Children’s Pediatric Speciality Clinic
- Red River Pharmacy
- Rapides Fitness Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department will remain open.
All other hospital entrances will be closed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Campus entrances will reopen on Monday as weather permits.
Rapides Regional encourages the community to call 911 in the event of an emergency.
