Rapides Regional announces weather-related closures

This information was provided by Rapides Regional Medical Center.

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Rapides Regional Medical Center, in anticipation of inclement weather, announces the closure of several services for Monday, August 30.

Closures, or delayed services, are listed below.

Rapides Outpatient Center

Rapides Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab

HP Long Clinics - medical clinic closed Monday; urgent care clinic will open at noon

Rapides Women’s and Children’s Pediatric Speciality Clinic

Red River Pharmacy

Rapides Fitness Center

Rapides Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department will remain open.

All other hospital entrances will be closed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Campus entrances will reopen on Monday as weather permits.

Rapides Regional encourages the community to call 911 in the event of an emergency.

