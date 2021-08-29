Advertisement

Rapides Regional announces weather-related closures

Rapides Regional Medical Center, in anticipation of inclement weather, announces the closure of...
Rapides Regional Medical Center, in anticipation of inclement weather, announces the closure of several services for Monday, August 30.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This information was provided by Rapides Regional Medical Center.

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Rapides Regional Medical Center, in anticipation of inclement weather, announces the closure of several services for Monday, August 30.

Closures, or delayed services, are listed below.

  • Rapides Outpatient Center
  • Rapides Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab
  • HP Long Clinics - medical clinic closed Monday; urgent care clinic will open at noon
  • Rapides Women’s and Children’s Pediatric Speciality Clinic
  • Red River Pharmacy
  • Rapides Fitness Center

Rapides Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department will remain open.

All other hospital entrances will be closed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Campus entrances will reopen on Monday as weather permits.

Rapides Regional encourages the community to call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Blog: Cenla’s Ida Preparations/Closures
Hurricane Ida Saturday Track
One year after Laura, Louisiana in the path of another major hurricane
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Hurricane Ida’s preliminary effects for Central Louisiana
Ryan Jimmerson
Alexandria man convicted of 1st-degree rape
Ida Cat 4
Ida expected to be a Category 4 at landfall

Latest News

Alexandria is bracing for Hurricane Ida impacts on Sunday.
City of Alexandria braces for anticipated Hurricane Ida Sunday
Photo Source: KALB
Alexandria mega shelter open for medical, special needs evacuees
SOURCE: KALB
Rapides Parish Coliseum opening up as shelter for St. Mary Parish residents
Storm Blog: Cenla’s Ida Preparations/Closures