Advertisement

Alexandria police searching for missing 16-year-old

Laycee Walls
Laycee Walls(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing teenager: 16-year-old Laycee Walls.

APD said that Walls is described as being 5′5″ and weighing approximately 135 pounds. Her family said she was last seen in the vicinity of Deerfield Drive.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
Alexandria is bracing for Hurricane Ida impacts on Sunday.
City of Alexandria braces for anticipated Hurricane Ida Sunday

Latest News

WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Sonya Wiley-Gremillion
Sonya Wiley-Gremillion discusses hurricane shelters, resources in Rapides
Sonya Wiley-Gremillion discusses hurricane shelters, resources in Rapides
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida