Alexandria police searching for missing 16-year-old

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing teenager: 16-year-old Laycee Walls.

APD said that Walls is described as being 5′5″ and weighing approximately 135 pounds. Her family said she was last seen in the vicinity of Deerfield Drive.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.