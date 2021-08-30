Advertisement

Curfew set in Tangipahoa Parish in the aftermath of Ida

Parish crews are doing their part to reopen blocked roadways and make necessary infrastructure improvements following Hurricane Ida.(Tangipahoa Parish Government)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La (WVUE) - Due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, Tangipahoa Parish Government will implement a parish-wide curfew beginning tonight, Aug. 30. from 7 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Miller said this curfew will be in effect nightly until further notice.

“We sincerely ask the public to stay off the roads right now. We are tackling several issues, from toppled trees to downed power lines and damage from overnight flash flooding.” Miller explained. It’s our hope that we can get these roadways cleared as soon as possible so other service providers can access their customers quickly..”

For more information, stay tuned to the Tangipahoa Parish website, social media channels, and local news outlets.

