Advertisement

Houma resident: ‘This was our Katrina’

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Caption

Houma, LA (KPLC) - When the sun rose on Houma Monday morning, there was plenty of damage from Hurricane Ida to be seen.

Scott and Daria Hebert rode out the storm in Ida’s western eyewall.

“The problem was it was so tenacious,” Scott said.

The Heberts said there were about seven or eight nerve-wracking hours from the time Ida hit until it passed.

“About midway through we were like, ‘Man we might have made a mistake,” Scott Hebert said.

On Main Street in downtown Houma, storefronts were blown out and walls were torn down on many businesses.

“This was our Katrina, basically,” Daria said. “This was Houma’s Katrina.”

The Hebert’s house received water damage and they were using water from the Intracoastal Canal to flush their toilets.

“We’ve got water leaking in every room,” Scott said. “The water finds a way in when there’s no shingles left on.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
Alexandria is bracing for Hurricane Ida impacts on Sunday.
City of Alexandria braces for anticipated Hurricane Ida Sunday

Latest News

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
‘We’re going to get through this together’: About 1.1 million homes, businesses without power after Ida
A 'NO VACANCY' sign hangs on the front doors of a Natchitoches hotel as thousands of Hurricane...
‘We are always going to stay resilient and rebuild’: Ida evacuees share hope as storm pummels south Louisiana
Lakes and Rivers Report
Cenla Weather Roundup
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
A Little Hotter