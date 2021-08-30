Hurricane Ida: Cleco crews move to south Louisiana to help with restoration efforts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Although Central Louisiana was spared by Hurricane Ida, thousands of people are without power in Louisiana. Over 50 percent of Cleco customers are in the dark, including 99 percent of residents in St. Tammany Parish.

The additional Cleco crews that have been secured in Central Louisiana will move down south to help harder hit parishes like Saint Tammany, Iberia, Washington and Saint Mary.

“Listen, our area wasn’t impacted like the other areas down south, but that doesn’t mean that our team doesn’t respond. Our crews here locally, they’re going to be leaving their families and their homes to go down there and help make repairs, help keep the community safe, so we always applaud them. They’re out there on the front lines, you know, getting the system back up and running.”

Things like drones, air boats, helicopters and marsh buggies will be used in flooded areas.

On Monday, Cleco says the focus will be on assessing the damage and putting together a plan. Then they’ll have a better idea of restoration timelines for those customers.

