I-55 shutdown from Hammond to Mississippi state line due to hazardous conditions
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have shut down Interstate 55 North from Hammond to the Mississippi state line.
The shutdown begins at the University Ave. on-ramp onto I-55. State police say the roadway has been closed due to hazardous conditions and debris.
LSP says they will reassess I-55 at sunrise.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.