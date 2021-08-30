“I” of the Hurricane...Another “I” Storm for the Record Books

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida will be the twelfth hurricane with the letter “I” that will be retired.

Enhanced tropical satellite. (WAFB)

The storm is now tied for first place with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. The hurricane is now reduced to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds around 40 mph. The tropical storm will lift out to the north over the next few days, moving heavy rains to the mid-Atlantic states.

Tropical Storm Ida. (WAFB)

In the wake of the storm, destruction in our eastern parishes, including towns/cities such as Hammond, Laplace, and New Orleans. The flood watch for Baton Rouge has been cancelled, however, it is still in effect until Tuesday morning from a line down through Walker to Prairieville to Thibodaux.

Flood watches and warnings as of Monday, August 30. (WAFB)

There are still flood warnings along Highway 190 through Hammond, Mandeville, and Slidell. As for rains, doppler estimates display upwards of a foot of rain that fell in less than 24 hours Independence, Hammond, and Killian.

Tracking the tropics as of Monday, August 30. (WAFB)

Hurricane Ida estimated rainfall. (WAFB)

Baton Rouge was on the lighter side of the rain, only recording between one to two inches. Unfortunately, the tropics are not getting any quieter, as we have another wave coming off the African coast with a high chance of tropical development.

There is also an area south of the Yucatan that bears observation. Stay tuned and stay safe.

