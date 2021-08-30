Advertisement

LSU president urges students not rush back to campus following Hurricane Ida

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is urging students who evacuated for Hurricane Ida to refrain from rushing back to campus, the university’s president announced Monday.

The university will remain closed through Tuesday, Aug. 31

LSU President William Tate IV posted a message to Twitter explaining emergency personnel needed time to assess the campus to determine when students and staff could safely return.

