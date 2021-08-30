Mega shelter in Alexandria open as ‘critical needs transportation shelter,’ COVID testing available for evacuees

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the wake of Hurricane Ida, 23 shelters across Louisiana are now housing over 1,500 Hurricane Ida evacuees.

The mega shelter just south of LSUA in Alexandria is open as a ‘critical needs transportation shelter,’ which means it’s not for drive up.

On Monday, 50 buses will be going south to pick up people who will be placed in the shelter. The other part of the mega shelter is the medical special needs side, which is open to people who have certain medical conditions.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people will be spaced out and safety will be a top priority.

“We don’t mandate it, but we will be able to test anyone who comes through the door for COVID-19. We will be able to vaccinate anybody who comes through the door, but we can’t mandate it.”

People can also call 211 to find out where the nearest shelter is.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, the mega shelter can house 1,200 evacuees and 200 on the medical side.

Those evacuees are expected to arrive late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

