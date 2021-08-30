Advertisement

Sen. Bill Cassidy tours Hurricane Ida damage

Senator Cassidy tours Ida damage.
Senator Cassidy tours Ida damage.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senator Bill Cassidy toured Hurricane Ida damage in southeast Louisiana.

Cassidy toured the damage with help from the United States Coast Guard.

In the video, Cassidy says, “a lot of flooding, a lot of wind damage.

“Appreciative of all the folks who worked through the storm to keep us safe,” continued Cassidy.

