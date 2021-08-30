Advertisement

State police discouraging all travel to Hurricane Ida-affected areas

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is discouraging all travel to the areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

Roadways may be impassable due to downed trees and power lines, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman.

Senegal said drivers may use 511la.org or the 511 app for roadway conditions and road closures.

This morning, Troopers began assisting crews with the clearing of roadways in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The full...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Monday, August 30, 2021

Additionally, New Orleans Emergency Preparedness is telling evacuees not to return home yet because of the complete lack of services.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Ida: Cenla’s Storm Blog
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Cleco customers experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Ida.
Over 100,000 customers without power due to Hurricane Ida
Alexandria is bracing for Hurricane Ida impacts on Sunday.
City of Alexandria braces for anticipated Hurricane Ida Sunday

Latest News

A 'NO VACANCY' sign hangs on the front doors of a Natchitoches hotel as thousands of Hurricane...
‘We are always going to stay resilient and rebuild’: Ida evacuees share hope as storm pummels south Louisiana
Lakes and Rivers Report
Cenla Weather Roundup
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
A Little Hotter
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter Weather Blog