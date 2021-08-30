Advertisement

Suspect sought for burglary at Cougar Stop in Creola

(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cenla)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at the Cougar Stop in Creola on August 27.

Crime Stoppers says around 4 a.m., an unknown Black male forced his way into the shop and stole two cash register drawers and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. He was last seen running away on foot south towards Oak Lane and U.S. Highway 167.

If you have any information that can help, contact Creola PD Chief Don Crooks at 318-640-3868.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
Alexandria is bracing for Hurricane Ida impacts on Sunday.
City of Alexandria braces for anticipated Hurricane Ida Sunday

Latest News

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to address state after Hurricane Ida barrels through coast
During a virtual meeting with leaders from Louisiana and Mississippi, he promised they would...
President Joe Biden holds virtual meeting with La., Miss. leaders in wake of Ida destruction