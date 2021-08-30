Suspect sought for burglary at Cougar Stop in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at the Cougar Stop in Creola on August 27.

Crime Stoppers says around 4 a.m., an unknown Black male forced his way into the shop and stole two cash register drawers and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. He was last seen running away on foot south towards Oak Lane and U.S. Highway 167.

If you have any information that can help, contact Creola PD Chief Don Crooks at 318-640-3868.

