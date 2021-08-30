Advertisement

Verizon announces unlimited calling, texting and data for customers impacted by Hurricane Ida

FILE photo of a Verizon Response vehicle
FILE photo of a Verizon Response vehicle(Verizon)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Verizon announced Monday, Aug. 30 it is is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to customers and small business* customers in Louisiana parishes and Mississippi counties affected by Hurricane Ida.

RELATED STORIES:

Customers in the following Louisiana parishes and Mississippi counties qualify for the unlimited service from Monday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 5.

Louisiana Parishes:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Saint Bernard, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint Tammany, St Helena, St John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana

Mississippi Counties:

Pearl River, Pike

More information about the offer from Verizon during Hurricane Ida is available by clicking here.

Those who have not been affected by the hurricane can donate to recovery organizations by sending the following text messages.

Text FOOD to 80100 to make a one-time $10 donation to the World Central Kitchen. They have boots on the ground already and are preparing stations in safe zones in order to provide nutritious meals in this time of need to families, volunteers and anyone affected by the hurricane.

Text GIVE to 52000 to make a one-time $10 donation to The Salvation Army National Corporation to help in rescuing those in need - supplying food, water, shelter, and vital resources.”

