Brookshire Grocery Co. launches in-store initiative for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

(Source: Brookshire Grocery Company)
By Morgan Countryman
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The following was released by the Brookshire Grocery Company:

TYLER, Texas - Brookshire Grocery Co. is launching a relief campaign for customers to donate to the American Red Cross for people who are affected by Hurricane Ida. Through Sept. 14, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout. The donations will go to the American Red Cross relief efforts for those affected by the hurricane.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those in Louisiana and Mississippi who are being affected by Hurricane Ida,” said Brad Brookshire, Brookshire Grocery Co. Chairman and CEO. “Our Company is dedicated to giving back and supporting our communities and people. A year ago, we stood by our customers, friends, and neighbors to recover from hurricane Laura, and we will do it again. I know that with our customers’ support we can make a significant impact on relief efforts.”

(Source: Brookshire Grocery Company)

