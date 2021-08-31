Advertisement

Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alyson Tackitt
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Panhandle Public Health District would like to remind Panhandle residents that while the air seems cooler, mosquitos have not gone away. PPHD encourages all students, athletes, coaches, and fans to practice mosquito prevention to help fight the spread of West Nile. There has been five positive human West Nile cases and two positive horse cases in the Panhandle. To prevent mosquito bites make sure you wear long sleeves and long pants outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active, use insect repellent that contains deet, check for standing water in the area, and if any is present drain immediately, and ask your vet how you can get your horses vaccinated for West Nile.

Copyright 2021 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Suspect sought for burglary at Cougar Stop in Creola
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans

Latest News

RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO: Vehicle pulled from Big Creek was stolen 12 years ago
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Casey Wallace
Casey Wallace
Jennifer Hughes
Jennifer Hughes