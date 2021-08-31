Countdown to Kickoff: Bunkie Panthers

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Panthers are ready to repeat the same success in 2021 that they had last year when they went 6-4 and 4-2 in district play.

2020 saw Bunkie break some major streaks. The Panthers had their first winning season since 2015 and their first winning record in 3-2A since 2011. However, Bunkie’s head coach, Nick Pujol, said that was last year, and this season is all about resetting their mindset.

“As much as you like to try to keep last year going, it is a new year, and you have to understand that nothing is going to be just given to you,” said Pujol. “You have to go out and prove it every single Friday.”

The strength of Bunkie this season starts with the defensive front seven. Bunkie will be led by all-district lineman Kesmond Armstrong and linebacker Hayden Sauseda. Armstrong recorded 74 tackles last year and forced three safeties. Sauseda had 105 tackles, which includes a season-high 14 tackles against Lakeview last year.

Despite losing a few seniors on defense, guys like Nick Bain are ready to fill in those shoes and make a name for themselves.

“We won’t take a rep off, and we’re going to give our best effort,” said Bain. “If the offense has a good play, just line up and make them do it again and again. We’re going to have to make them beat us.”

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers are ready to attack with a balanced approach on offense led by Sauseda. The lead rusher over the last few years will now be taking snaps at quarterback.

“You can expect me to do it all,” said Sauseda. “I have great guys offensively. We lost some explosive guys, but we’re looking for people to step up this year especially myself.”

Bunkie has a young team this year, especially on offense, but Coach Pujol said he sees the potential in each of his guys.

“I know we have a lot of guys, it might take a week or two to click, but it’s going to give a lot of options offensively,” said Pujol. “Teams won’t be able to just key in on one specific person.”

Bunkie kicks off the season on September 3 at home against parish rival Marksville.

