Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing the Jena Giants

JENA, La. (KALB) - During an impressive 2020 season, Jena made their run at a state title and eventually fell in the third round of the playoffs. However, this year they are trying to go even further.

Jena’s season ended in December (2020) after falling to Lake Charles College Prep by two points in overtime.

“We learned a lot from it,” Jay Roark, Jena’s head football coach, said. “We learned from our mistakes. Great film sessions, great meetings all week, and I think we are squared away on a lot of our assignments.”

The team will lean on the leadership of Andrew Sanders, Jena’s first-team all-district linebacker.

“This team is one of the best things I’ve been a part of as a player,” Sanders said.

During 2020, Jena’s defense only gave up 16 points per game, and they’ll look to top that number this year. Offensively, Tate Turner will be under center this year, replacing a three-year starter. However, the players do not believe it’s the x’s and o’s that make their team special.

“This is my family,” Sanders said. “Win, lose or draw, it’s going to stay like that beyond high school, that’s what coach taught us.”

Jena will start the season 1-0 after receiving a COVID-19 forfeit from Rayville. Friday’s game will be canceled, but Jena still plans to honor their athletes (football players & 2020 softball champion team) on Sept. 3.

